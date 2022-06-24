Phil Bennett: Wales and Lions nice remembered at memorial service in Llanelli

Some of Phil Bennett’s former team-mates helped formed a guard of honour at his memorial service at Parc y Scarlets

Phil Bennett would not have wanted a fuss. He was an icon of Welsh rugby but one who wore his greatness lightly, modest to the last.

There was a hint of wry amusement, therefore, as his family, friends and former team-mates were joined by thousands of fans at Parc y Scarlets to pay tribute to the legendary Wales and British and Irish Lions captain and fly-half.

While Bennett may have wished to remain low-key, there was no downplaying this moment to honour a man whose life had brought such joy to so many.

As drizzle fell from a slate-grey sky, mourners added colour to the occasion as they were invited to wear the shirts, scarves and ties of Bennett’s beloved teams – Felinfoel, Llanelli, Wales and the Lions.

This was a celebration. Of Bennett the player, one of the game’s all-time greats, and of Bennett the man, a warm and generous soul.

Flowers were arranged on the pitch to…