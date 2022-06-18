Phil Salt: England batter credit T20 travels for giving him a World Cup likelihood

Venue: VRA ground, Amstelveen, Netherlands Date: Sunday 19 June Time: 10:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England batter Phil Salt says his globetrotting franchise experiences have helped put him in the conversation for a World Cup spot next year.

The 25-year-old has had various stints in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Caribbean for T20 tournaments.

“That’s the massive difference I think – being exposed to that higher level of cricket,” Salt said.

“You’re playing against top international players and it’s the next best thing, to get you ready to play international cricket.”

Salt, whose century came off 82 balls as England compiled a record-breaking 498-4 in an emphatic 232-run win against the Dutch, added: “It’s always something that I’ve been taken aback by, almost, in previous years, coming into the England squad – the skill level, the intensity.

“All I can say is that I’m a lot closer to that now than I was a couple of…