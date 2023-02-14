Philippine Coast Guard says Chinese language ship aimed laser at considered one of its vessels



Hong Kong

CNN

—



The Philippine Coast Guard has accused a China Coast Guard ship of pointing a “military grade” laser at some of its crew, temporarily blinding them, aboard a vessel in contested waters of the South China last week.

The Chinese ship also “made dangerous maneuvers” in approaching within 150 yards (137 meters) of the Philippine vessel, the Philippine Coast Guard alleged in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, with photos purporting to show the laser’s green beam.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 6 near Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, in the Spratly Islands chain, known in China as the Nansha Islands. China calls the shoal Renai Reef.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday the Philippine vessel “trespassed into the waters of Renai Reef without the permission of the Chinese side.”

“The Chinese…