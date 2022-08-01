Philippine ex-President Ramos, warrior and survivor, dies at 94





Ramos became a hero to many for defecting from Marcos’ government, where he led the national police force, spurring the dictator’s downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his rule.

Others, though, would not forgive or forget his role in enforcing martial law under the Marcos regime.

Ramos, famous in later years for holding unlit cigars, narrowly won a contested election in 1992 to replace the People Power leader Corazon Aquino who unseated Marcos. Though he gained less than 23% of the vote, Ramos soon polled at 66% support and his presidency was remembered for a period of peace, stability and growth.

“Our family shares the Filipino people’s grief on this sad day. We did not only lose a good leader but also a member of the family,” Marcos’ son, the recently elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said in a statement.

“The legacy of his presidency will always be cherished and will be forever enshrined in the hearts of our grateful nation.” Known as FVR, Ramos attended the US…