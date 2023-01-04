Philippines authorities vows to analyze New 12 months’s Day airport energy disaster





CNN

—



The Philippines government has announced that it will launch an official investigation into what led to a severe outage at the country’s largest airport on New Year’s Day that disrupted hundreds of flights and left thousands of travelers stranded.

Technical issues were detected at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) on the morning of January 1. The airport serves as the main gateway for travelers in and out of the Philippines.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said the power outage had affected the central air traffic control system. Although there was a back-up power supply, it failed to supply enough power to restore the system, officials said.

Power eventually returned but not before affecting close to 300 flights overall. Photos and videos taken at the airport showed thousands of frustrated and weary travelers camped out at…