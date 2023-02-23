Philippines Cessna airplane: 4 useless after crash in Mount Mayon



Hong Kong

CNN

—



All four people aboard a light aircraft that crashed in the Philippines at the weekend have been confirmed dead, authorities in the Southeast Asian country said Thursday, following a treacherous search mission atop a restive volcano.

The bodies of pilot Rufino James Crisostomo Jr., crew member Joel Martin, and Australian technical consultants Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santhanam, have been found on Mount Mayon volcano and a team was working to retrieve them, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported, citing Camalig Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo.

All four men were employees of Energy Development Corp., a Manila-based geothermal firm, according to Richard Tantoco, its president and chief operating officer.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go to their families and friends during this difficult time,” Tantoco said in a statement.

The six-seater Cessna 340…