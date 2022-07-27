Philippines earthquake: 7.1-magnitude quake strikes Abra province, influence felt in Manila





A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck in northern Luzon, the country’s most populous island, at 8:43 a.m. local time (8:43 p.m. ET), according to USGS. The agency originally designated the quake 7.1-magnitude, before downgrading it to 7.0.

Its epicenter was about 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the small town of Dolores, Abra province, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a government news conference that two deaths were recorded each in Abra and Benguet.

He also said that 58 landslides have been reported, and 218 towns in 15 provinces were affected by the earthquake. Three bridges were destroyed in Abra. The earthquake’s impact was felt in the capital city, Manila, more than 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) away, where workers and residents evacuated from buildings and gathered on the street. The quake also triggered…