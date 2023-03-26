Phoenix New Media Announces Change of Chief Executive Officer – Phoenix New Medi… – Press Release

BEIJING, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Phoenix New Media Limited (“Phoenix New Media,” “ifeng” or the “Company”) FENG, a leading new media company in China, today announced that Mr. Yusheng Sun has replaced Mr. Shuang Liu as the chief executive officer of the Company (the “CEO”).

Mr. Shuang Liu resigned from his position as the CEO and a member of the board of directors of the Company for personal reasons on March 25, 2023.

The Board of Directors of the Company would like to express their sincere appreciation to Mr. Shuang Liu for his significant contributions to the development of the Company during his tenure, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

