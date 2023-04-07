Photo Printing Market size to grow by USD 16.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, APAC … – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The photo printing market size is expected to grow by USD 16.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 13.08% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 53% of the global photo printing market growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for photo printing market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. For more insights on the market share of various regions – Download a sample report

Photo Printing Market: Rise in gifting culture to drive growth

The rising popularity of the gifting culture is the leading driver for the market growth of photo printing during the forecast period.

The landscape for gifting has evolved and has been a part of the customs and traditions of various countries over the years. Vast sales opportunities are created during occasions such as Easter, Halloween, Christmas, New Year, and birthdays.

Some of the major reasons pushing the growth of the photo printing market include the availability of online gifting and the trend of long-distance or overseas gifting.

Additionally, the ongoing trend of digitalization across the world and the growing number of online users that are actively using the Internet are important factors shaping the entire gifting landscape globally.

Hence, the ongoing growth of the gifting culture is likely to fuel the growth of the photo printing market during the forecast period.

Photo Printing Market Challenge: