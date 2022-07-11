Photographer Barbara Iweins cataloged all 12,795 gadgets in her home. That is what she discovered

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

After going through a divorce and moving home for the 11th time, Barbara Iweins decided to take stock of her life — and everything in it.

Going from room to room, she spent almost five years documenting every single object she owns, from loose Lego bricks and old keychains to remote controls, kitchen utensils and miscellaneous knick-knacks.

The resulting 12,795 images offer an intimate, unfiltered portrait of the Belgian photographer. Her warts-and-all approach — a vibrator and a dentist’s mold of her teeth are among the many personal items in the inventory — is almost the antithesis of today’s social media, whereby users closely curate what they reveal to the world.

“Everybody’s trying to protect themselves by showing an idealized version of their lives,” Iweins said over the phone from France, where some of the images are currently on display at the Rencontres d’Arles photo festival. “So, I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to show it all; it has to be real.'”