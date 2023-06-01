Physicians’ Education Resource® supports Make-A-Wish Foundation by donating for … – Press Release

CRANBURY, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC (PER®), a top educational resource for health care professionals across all specialties to advance patient care, is proud to announce its commitment to giving back and improving the lives of cancer patients through a special initiative during the PER annual oncology meeting symposia in Chicago, Illinois. To support the vital work of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, PER will donate $25 for each oncology professional attending any of its 14 live continuing medical education (CME) events in the city from June 2–4.



The nonprofit Make-A-Wish Foundation has long been renowned for its tireless efforts in granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses. PER’s donation allows oncology professionals to make a tangible impact and bring positivity and support to the lives of these children and their families.

“We are thrilled to introduce this initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of cancer patients,” said Jim Palatine, MBA, RPh, president of PER. “By attending our live CME events, oncology professionals not only enhance their own knowledge and expertise, but also join us in supporting the incredible work of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

PER’s live CME events, taking place from June 2-4, will offer a diverse range of insightful and actionable courses led by industry-leading oncology experts, covering the latest developments and best practices in oncology care. This annual oncology meeting symposia will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to enhance their knowledge and stay at the forefront of advancements in the industry, while also contributing directly to the happiness and well-being of children facing challenging health conditions.

To take part in this inspiring initiative and register for a live CME event, please visit https://www.gotoper.com/courses/annual-oncology-meeting.

