Physique of Israeli Druze younger man seized by Palestinians in Jenin returned to his household – Israeli navy

The body of an Israeli Druze young man that was seized by Palestinian gunmen in Jenin has been transferred to his family, the Israeli military said on Thursday, adding that nothing had been given in return.

“We didn’t negotiate in any way with the gunmen that had the body,” an IDF spokesperson said during a briefing. “We didn’t give anything in return. I think at some point they understood that the consequences for this happening would have been very hard for the Jenin economy.”

Gunmen had stormed a Jenin hospital and seized the body of Tiran Ferro, who had been in a car accident in the West Bank, authorities on both sides of the conflict said Wednesday. The gunmen were demanding the return of the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops, they said.

Israel closed roads in and out of Jenin on Wednesday after the body was seized, and reopened them on…