Pictures: Pink carpet vogue on the 2023 Critics’ Selection Awards

From Michelle Yeoh to Lily James, see the best-dressed celebrities at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The Critics’ Choice Awards returned to its usual January time slot after 2022’s ceremony was delayed for over two months amid a surge of Covid-19 cases. And all eyes were on the red carpet as stars arrived at LA’s Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday evening.

On a night of understated fashion, many attendees opted for black gowns — but there were plenty of eye-catching silhouettes among them, from the asymmetric ruffles of Quinta Brunson’s figure-hugging Robert Wun dress to Angela Bassett’s striking Christian Siriano design.

Lily James, nominated for her role in “Pam & Tommy,” wowed in a sheer black Oscar de la Renta gown with a large silk bow at the waist. And there were pops of color, too, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh wearing a strapless pink and black…