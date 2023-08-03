Piedmont Advantage Credit Union issues a consumer alert on debit card surcharges… – Press Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) cautions businesses that process debit card payments as credit card transactions to not surcharge their customers as federal law prohibits this practice.

PACU President & CEO Dion Williams said on his podcast and again on a local radio program, he learned from one of the credit union’s members, who is also a Board of Director, that several of his receipts had surcharges when his debit card payments had been processed as credit card transactions. “We believe that there may be a growing number of small businesses, who are misinformed by their merchant services provider.”

Surcharging is the practice of adding an additional fee or charge to a transaction when a business’ customer uses a particular payment method, such as a credit card. When debit card payments are processed as credit card transactions, entering a four-digit personal identification number or PIN is bypassed and a signature may be required.

Credit card transaction surcharges are permissible. Debit card transaction surcharges are not. “The differentiator to surcharge isn’t whether the business’ customer entered a PIN or not. The differentiator is whether the customer used a debit card or a credit card at the point of sale,” Williams said. “To put another way, the prohibition on surcharging applies to the underlying payment method, regardless of how the transaction is processed.”

Why are debit card transaction surcharges impermissible? For two reasons according to Williams: