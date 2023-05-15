Pieter Malan: South African batter to have scan after injuring knee in Middlesex defeat

Pieter Malan has played three times for South Africa and hit 84 on Test debut against England

South African batter Pieter Malan is to have a scan on his knee after limping out of Middlesex’s defeat at Surrey.

The 33-year-old was forced off the field in the hosts’ first innings.

As a result, Malan had to bat at seven in the second innings of his team’s nine-wicket defeat.

“You need to wait for the swelling to go down for the best chance to see the images and make sure everything is seen and understood in there,” Middlesex captain Toby Roland-Jones said.

“We’ve all got our fingers crossed for him. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and we can assess that over the coming days and see how he’s doing.”

Malan, who has signed for the entire summer with Middlesex, recorded his second half-century of the season in the first innings of the match at The Kia Oval, as he hit 66 in a second-wicket partnership of 152 with Sam Robson.

The right-hander has made three appearances for the Proteas’ Test…