Ping An Bank Chief Information Officer: Technology Supports Sustainability of Fi… – Press Release

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tang Jiacai, Chief Information Officer of Ping An Bank, a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (“Ping An” or the “Group”, HKEx:2318; SSE:601318), attended the Asia New Vision Forum hosted by Caixin Global, and conducted a sharing on the application of applying technology to support sustainable development on multiple fronts, such as building smart banks, enhancing the security of financial data and promoting financial inclusion.

“Sustainable development is an evergreen topic. Ping An Bank’s mission is to be China’s most outstanding, world-leading smart retail bank. We practice the philosophy of sustainable development, leveraging the advantages of Ping An’s integrated finance ecosystem and technological empowerment to serve the real economy, fulfilling the corporate responsibilities of a financial services company, and making every effort to promote sustainable development.” Mr. Tang said.

Building Smart Banking 3.0 to improve customer experience

In the digital era, the ongoing evolution brought by the global technological revolution and industrial transformation, and the digital elements represented by fintech, the metaverse, the Internet of Things and virtual reality bring challenges and opportunities to the banking industry. “We are carrying the development of Smart Banking 3.0 forward, breaking away from the limitations from products and departments of traditional banks,” Mr. Tang said. “By adopting a customer-centric and data-driven mindset and exploring customers’ preferences for products and services through in-depth KYC (Know Your Customer) process, we provide smart recommendations for financial services to customers.” Ping An Bank is now using intelligent robots for simple, high-frequency, process-oriented tasks to, which enables staff to focus on more complex, high-value tasks. As of the end of 2022, approximately 99% of Ping An Bank’s centralized operations were automated and…