PingCAP Recognized as a 2023 Strong Performer and an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Cho… – Press Release

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PingCAP , a leading distributed SQL database provider, has been acknowledged by clients as an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Choice and Strong Performer in the recently published 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems.



Cloud DBMSs play a crucial role in managing data stored in the cloud and optimizing transactional and analytical processing for various use cases. The Gartner Peer Insights report provides valuable insights from peer reviews, helping data and analytics leaders make informed decisions when choosing a cloud DBMS solution.

“We believe PingCAP’s position as an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Choice and Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights 2023 Voice of the Customer report reflects our focus on flexibility, reliability, scalability and multiple deployment options,” said Max Liu, founder and CEO of PingCAP. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to our clients and continuous innovation in product development, services, and support. The feedback from our valued users provides important input as we strive to meet customer needs and drive tangible business outcomes.”

The Gartner Peer Insights report categorizes vendors based on their Overall Experience, User Interest and Adoption scores. PingCAP’s inclusion in the upper-left quadrant as a Strong Performer indicates that the company exceeds the market average in overall experience.

PingCAP has also received strong recognition in specific customer segments. In the company size segment view focused on the midsize enterprise segment, PingCAP is recognized as a Strong Performer. Additionally, in the services industry segment view, PingCAP has been named a Strong Performer.

Furthermore, PingCAP is recognized as an Asia/Pacific Customers’ Choice in the Region Segment, meeting or exceeding the market average for Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption in this region.

PingCAP’s success can be…