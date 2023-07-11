Pioneering a Better Future with Digital Intelligence – Press Release

Digital Finance Forum 2023 Ceremoniously Unveiled

BEIJING, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Digital Finance Forum 2023 was held on July 6 at the Beijing Banking & Insurance Business Park in Shijingshan District, Beijing, with the aim of discussing the trend of global digital finance, evaluating and determining the optimal path for high-quality digital finance development, and fostering a consensus on the future of digital finance.

Themed as “Pioneering a Better Future with Digital Intelligence”, this Digital Finance Forum is organized by the Shijingshan District People’s Government of Beijing Municipality and Asia Digital Group. Notable guests in attendance include Huang Qifan, a researcher fellow and former mayor of Chongqing, Xu Xinchao, deputy secretary-general of the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, Zhao Weijiu, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Local Financial Regulation and Supervision, Li Xianxia, executive vice mayor of Shijingshan District and member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality, Li Wenhua, vice mayor of Shijingshan District, and Zhu Dongfang, president of Asia Digital Group. Government representatives, experts, scholars, and business leaders from more than 10 countries and regions, including Spain, the United States, Germany, New Zealand, Austria, Sri Lanka, and Slovenia were invited to exchange on how to drive financial innovation and digital strategic upgrades under the new dual-cycle pattern, and help the construction of a new digital financial ecosystem, striving to open a new era of high-quality development of fintech and continue to enhance the international influence of Beijing’s digital economy.

Fostering the top-level structure for digital finance under the guidance of national policies

Xu Xinchao, deputy secretary-general of the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, advocated Beijing as a cutting-edge scientific and technological innovation…