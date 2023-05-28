Pioneering with Purpose – The Bold Group and Saffron Consultants host brand lead… – Press Release

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As a milestone toward achieving Vision 2030, partners The Bold Group and Saffron Brand Consultants will host a brand leadership event on Tuesday, May 30 at The Sima Space in Riyadh. Themed “Pioneering with Purpose”, the event will explore how Saudi brands are innovating for the future prosperity of the Kingdom and reshaping the nation as a branding destination and hub.

Bringing together experienced Saudi marketers across destination, financial and telecom sectors as well as international pioneers in mobility, the event will explore what it takes to innovate with collective ambition. Speakers will feature Majed Al-Johar, Senior Marketing Director for Saudi Payments; Haitham Alturaigi, Director of Brand and Communications at Tamara; Sebastián Canadell, Chief of Astara Intelligence; and Dr. Sabih Khisaf, Infrastructure Lead Engineer, MENA at Hyperloop Transportation Technologies.

Abeer Alessa, CEO & Co-Founder at The Bold Group said “The bold and unprecedented reforms delivered as part of Vision 2030, drove the rapid rise in growth and demand for branding and creative services in Saudi Arabia. Our event with Saffron will explore how purpose-driven brand leadership engages new generations and accelerates innovation in a new era of memorable experiences for the Kingdom.”

Jacob Benbunan, CEO and Co-Founder of Saffron, an independent global brand consultancy, said “It is a privilege for Saffron to be involved in the Kingdom’s ambitious journey of transformation. Saudi Arabian brands are setting new benchmarks for meaningful innovation, and the world is taking notice. The future of brand building is theirs to pioneer and be remembered for.”

The event’s agenda includes two roundtables with participating local and international speakers, exploring the exciting opportunities and challenges facing the branding landscape in Saudi Arabia. The first roundtable will focus on the role of purpose-driven place brands in achieving…