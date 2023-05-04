Pivotree Earns Gold Delivery Partner Status and Presents Innovative Data Solutio… – Press Release

Pivotree will be joined by Psycho Bunny to showcase their digital transformation story and will premiere their DIVE for PIES technology solution

Pivotree Inc. PVT (“Pivotree” or the “Company”), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, today announced it will be attending Informatica World 2023, on May 8-11, 2023 in Las Vegas, showcasing some of Pivotree’s innovative data solutions. The Company will host a joint customer presentation with Psycho Bunny, a leading men’s clothing company. Pivotree will also be demonstrating Pivotree™ DIVE, their proprietary Machine Learning technology that helps automotive businesses automate and process data into the Product Information Exchange Standard (PIES) at 50 times the speed of current manual processes.

“The work we undertook with Pivotree, built on Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform, required a complete supply chain digital transformation with clear visibility to current inventory, real-time availability, and integration across platforms, within a very aggressive timeline,” says Patrick Lagacé, Senior IT Director, Psycho Bunny. “In less than six months, we had a configurable OMS solution that offered a rich catalog of APIs that allows for continued business growth and the agility needed for evolving priorities.”

Having recently earned Gold Delivery Partner status – a major milestone in the Company’s partnership with Informatica – Pivotree’s data experts will be available at Booth G4 to showcase the Company’s data management offerings, including Pivotree Data-as-a-Service and DIVE.

“We are honoured to participate at Informatica World 2023, this year as a Gold Delivery Partner,” says Derek Corrick, General Manager of Data Management at Pivotree. “Alongside our valued client, Psycho Bunny, we look forward to showcasing how our…