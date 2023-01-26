Plagued with errors: A information outlet’s determination to write down tales with AI backfires



New York

CNN

—



News outlet CNET said Wednesday it has issued corrections on a number of articles, including some that it described as “substantial,” after using an artificial intelligence-powered tool to help write dozens of stories.

The outlet has since hit pause on using the AI tool to generate stories, CNET’s editor-in-chief Connie Guglielmo said in an editorial on Wednesday.

The disclosure comes after Futurism reported earlier this month that CNET was quietly using AI to write articles and later found errors in one of those posts. While using AI to automate news stories is not new – the Associated Press began doing so nearly a decade ago – the issue has gained new attention amid the rise of ChatGPT, a viral new AI chatbot tool that can quickly generate essays, stories and song lyrics in response to user prompts.

Guglielmo said CNET used an “internally…