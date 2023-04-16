Planar and OptiTrack Present Their Most Advanced Set of Broadcast Technologies a… – Press Release

Via Planar Studios, the companies continue to support today’s diverse broadcast production and content creation needs, furthering their leadership position in extended and virtual reality

Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, and sister company OptiTrack, the worldwide leader in 3D tracking systems, today, at the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, announced plans to present their diverse portfolio of new and improved advanced broadcast technologies to date.

Since launched in 2021, Planar Studios has revolutionized the broadcast, virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR) markets, empowering the world’s leading visual storytellers to engage audiences through advanced technological developments, by leveraging Planar’s innovative and award-winning fine pitch LED display solutions and OptiTrack’s ultra-precise 3D motion capture systems.

“Planar and OptiTrack are continuously bringing the most innovative and cutting-edge display and mocap technologies to NAB and this year is no different,” said Planar Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “This year, we have an array of new and improved products designed specifically for on-camera and in-camera environments — the most advanced offering for the market to date, backed by decades of on-camera broadcast industry leadership.”

At NAB 2023, Planar will be showcasing the Planar® CarbonLight™ CLI VX Series, featuring an improved scan ratio, eliminating display-to-camera artifacts from being captured during a camera panning motion. Planar will also present the NAB debut of the Planar® Venue™ Pro VX Series, as well as the award-winning and longstanding choice of broadcasters Planar® TVF Series and the premium fine pitch…