Plans for Singapore’s first ‘supertall’ skyscraper unveiled

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNSingapore

Singapore is set to welcome its first ever “supertall” skyscraper, a term used to describe buildings that exceed 300 meters (984 feet) in height.

The new tower, known as 8 Shenton Way, will soar above the Southeast Asian city-state from 2028, offering offices, a hotel and 34 floors of luxury residences.

Set across 1.6 million square feet of floor space, the skyscraper has been designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the US architects behind Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

A public plaza and shopping will be on offer at ground level. Credit: SOM/Bezier

Unveiling plans Thursday, the firm said its design was “inspired by bamboo forests.” Digital renderings show a series of cascading rectangular forms topped with rooftop terraces. The project will include over 107,000 square feet of elevated green space, with plants chosen specifically to attract birds and butterflies. More than half of the site’s landscaped areas will be…