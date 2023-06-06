Plastic ban to incorporate eight single-use gadgets : Cayman Information Service

George Town landfill (photo by Protect Our Future)

(CNS): Almost four years since the previous administration formed a committee to look at a ban on single-use plastic in the Cayman Islands, a proposal is finally going to Cabinet that could put an end to the importation of eight plastic items. Premier Wayne Panton revealed the news in a social media message for World Environment Day but did not say which products are likely to be banned.

This year’s WED theme is “Beat Plastic Pollution”. The UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) met in Paris last week, aiming to develop an international legal treaty by next year to work towards eradicating this growing pollutant and its increasingly alarming horrors.

Banning certain single-use plastics is one of the tools that countries are using to reduce their contribution to this growing pollution, given that less than 10% of plastic waste is actually recycled.

Despite the efforts of local activists, especially…