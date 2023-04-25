Plastic Market size to grow by USD 214.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, The diverse… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The plastic market size to grow by USD 214.81 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The diverse applications of plastics are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as environmental hazards associated with plastics production may impede the market growth. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The plastic market covers the following areas:

Plastic Market Sizing

Plastic Market Forecast

Plastic Market Analysis

Plastic Market – Vendor Landscape

The global plastic market is characterized by the presence of many large, medium, and small-scale manufacturers. Most large and established players in the market sell and distribute extensively to customers across the world, whereas most smaller players are concentrated in regional markets.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – Buy Now!

Companies Mentioned

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Berry Global Inc.

Celanese Corp.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Huntsman Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Vendor offerings