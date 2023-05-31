Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 … – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The plate and frame heat exchangers market size is expected to grow by USD 1,617.18 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.1% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is estimated to account for 34% of the market’s overall growth. Owing to factors such as increased reliance on the internet and social media, and continued technological advancements in the data center industry, the number of data centers in the region has increased. Governments in the European Union have enacted data retention laws to support cloud adoption and Safe Harbor. Along with the heat exchanger system, the cold climate conditions in the region help to cool the data center system more effectively and efficiently. This encourages companies to set up more data centers in the region. Hence, the construction of new data centers will boost the demand for HVAC systems and therefore for plate and frame heat exchangers in Europe. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market: Rising demand for plate and frame heat exchangers from end-users to drive growth