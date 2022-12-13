Playing invoice despatched to pick out committee, ID payments go

Minister André Ebanks in parliament on 12 December

(CNS): As Premier Wayne Panton wrapped up the debate on the Gambling (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Monday, he told MPs that it would go to a select committee of the House, where changes to address some of the concerns raised could be made. During the same sitting, both bills paving the way for a national identity system passed through a second vote, with all members of the opposition voting against them. Minister André Ebanks, who brought the bills, said that since the register would no longer be mandatory, there was no sense in holding up the law.

The gambling bill caused concern because of fears it would criminalise ordinarily law-abiding citizens, especially older members of the community, and do little to address the crime that government believes is being fuelled by illegal gambling. “No single piece of legislation is a magic bullet,” Panton said, explaining that the amendment was part of the effort to tackle the…