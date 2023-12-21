Playing: Premier League and different sporting our bodies urged to chop pitchside betting adverts

A pitchside betting advert at Fulham’s Craven Cottage

The Premier League and other sports governing bodies “should commit to cutting the volume” of gambling adverts on pitchside hoardings in stadiums, says an influential group of MPs.

In a new report, the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee said a reduction was needed “to shield children from exposure” to betting companies’ logos.

The parliamentary group’s chair, Dame Caroline Dinenage, said that “more should be done…[over] what often seems like a bombardment of advertising branding at football and other sporting events”.

During the 2022-23 season, eight Premier League clubs had gambling companies on the front of their shirts, in deals worth an estimated £60m per year.

In April 2023, Premier League clubs reached a groundbreaking agreement to withdraw gambling sponsorships on the front of match shirts by the end of the 2025-26 season.

While welcoming the move, the cross-party committee warns that this will “not significantly…