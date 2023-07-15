Playtika Expands Bingo Blitz Mobile Experience to Broadcast with Debut of New Te… – Press Release

First-Ever Bingo Blitz-themed television show will combine knowledge, luck, and BINGO for primetime viewing entertainment

Playtika’s Bingo Blitz, the #1 free-to-play bingo game*, is coming to an even bigger screen with the July 15 debut of the official Bingo Blitz-themed television game show in Mexico. Now, fans of the mobile gaming app can tune in to cheer on the show’s competitors in their quest for bingo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230715522243/en/

The premiere of the Bingo Blitz-themed television game show marks an exciting milestone for the mobile game with a global online community of over 1 million daily active players–going beyond the world of mobile gaming into television entertainment to bring its worldwide audience to new heights.

Hosted by Yordi Rosado, the game will air weekly on Saturdays at 8:00pm CST. The show will see two contestants compete in seven rounds of trivia questions. The contestants will be asked 10 general knowledge questions with three fixed possible answers. For every correct answer, a ball is drawn from the iconic Bingo Blitz-themed machine (the biggest bingo machine in the world!) and brings them one step closer to scoring a bingo.

However, this television game show is not only about what the contestants know, it’s about what they think they know. Before the game show contestants can take home the cash they must first guess how many questions they will get right. If their guess is incorrect, then their path to scoring a bingo is blocked.

The format has been developed by GameChanger Studio and will be produced by the Imagen Network. Production on the 50-episode first season will begin this month and is expected to air later this summer.

Laura Keren, Playtika’s Vice President of Global Marketing, said: “With Bingo Blitz, we are always looking to find new and innovative ways to reinvent and redefine bingo, ensuring the game is everywhere…