PLN Drives Global Collaboration for Green Technology in Support of the Indonesia… – Press Release

Hanover, Germany, Apr 19, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared that the government is ready to collaborate with the international community in the development of green technology. He made this statement during his opening speech at Hannover Messe 2023, the world’s largest technology exhibition held in Hannover, Germany on April 16th.

ANTARA/PLN

As the official partner country of Hannover Messe 2023, the Indonesian government is exposed to technology investment and the development of green economics in Indonesia, in line with Indonesia’s commitment to the energy transition, said the President. “Indonesia invites German investors to help in building the green economy in Indonesia. Once again, Indonesia is very open to cooperation and investment,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi added that one of the government’s main focus currently is to accelerate the industrial value chain in the country. With the support of green energy in the industry, he hopes that the transformation of Indonesia’s economy will soon be realized. “We have a large capital, and we want to become a major player in this industry. We also want to ensure that energy transition produces affordable energy for the people,” added Jokowi.

Supporting this initiative, PLN CEO Darmawan Prasodjo expressed his full commitment to continuing to drive energy transition through various collaborations at a global level. Participating directly in Hannover Messe 2023, PLN showcased its innovative products, including PLN Mobile, Green Industry Cluster, and Green Energy as a service. “In accordance with the President’s instructions, PLN is open to the widest range of potential collaboration at Hannover Messe 2023. We aim to become a global company to facilitate decarbonization,” said Darmawan.

Darmawan also revealed that Hannover Messe is an opportunity for PLN to expand its international market. With the government’s commitment to building an electric vehicle ecosystem in the country, PLN is optimistic…