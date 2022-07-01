PLS Plantations appoints Lee Hun Kheng as Group CEO to advance business transfor… – Press Release

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – PLS Plantations Berhad announced the appointment of Lee Hun Kheng as the Group’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective today and retain his role as Executive Director of PLS Plantations. He will remain CEO of Aramijaya Agri & Agro Sdn. Bhd., a company that has been involved in developing innovating supply chain and forest management processes to create high quality sustainable forest products and services since 2002.

Mr. Lee Hun Kheng

PLS Plantations’ Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Tan Sri Nazir Razak said, “We are pleased to welcome Lee Hun Kheng as our new Group CEO. His role as CEO of Aramijaya, the Group’s forest plantation subsidiary and his 19 years’ experience in the upstream and downstream sectors of the plantations industry will be critical in helping PLS Plantations navigate the complex industry and dynamic environment, as the Group transforms itself into Malaysia’s leading sustainable agrifood company.

Mr. Lee’s appointment is part of the Group’s efforts to strengthen our senior management bench as the Group diversifies into commercial durian planting alongside cash crops and forest plantation.

PLS Plantations’ diversification is aligned with the nation’s food sufficiency efforts. We note and applaud the Prime Minister’s recent statement on the critical importance of food security and the various new government initiatives to support the agrifood industry. With our much strengthened management team, we are well positioned to play a major role in addressing the nation’s food security challenges.”

Prior to his appointment as CEO at Aramijaya, Lee Hun Kheng was the marketing manager, responsible for increasing the product line offerings, through setting up new accounts of timber products and establishing the research and development projects on plantation. He is also a member of The Incorporated Society of Planters, a society established to develop and advance the professional interests of members within…