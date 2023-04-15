PLUG INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Plug Power … – Press Release

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Plug Power Inc. PLUG common stock between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until June 12, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Plug Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Melton v. Plug Power Inc., No. 23-cv-00409 (D. Del.), the Plug Power class action lawsuit charges Plug Power and certain of Plug Power’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Plug Power is a hydrogen fuel cell company that develops power systems for use in electric vehicles, stationary power units, and other purposes.

The Plug Power class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Plug Power was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues.

On October 14, 2022, Plug Power announced that its “prior full year 2022 revenue guidance of $900-925M could be 5%-10% lower for the year” and attributed this revised guidance to “some larger projects potentially being completed in 2023 instead of 2022 due to timing and broader supply chain issues.” On this news, the price of Plug Power common stock declined more than 6%.

Then, on November 8, 2022, Plug Power revealed that its gross margins had decreased 3% sequentially, and 2% on a year-over-year basis, and that Plug Power’s inventory levels had…