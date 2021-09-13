PML-N sweeps cantonment board polls in Punjab – Press Release

PML-N secures 51 seats in Punjab. Photo: file

The PML-N has emerged as the largest party in Punjab.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) failed to win even a single seat across the province.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulates the entire nation and the successful candidates.

LAHORE: The PML-N has emerged as the largest party in Punjab by winning 51 of the 113 wards in the province, according to the unofficial results of the cantonment board elections.

As per the unofficial results of 113 wards, where elections were held on Sunday, PML-N won 51 seats, followed by PTI with 28 seats. However, independent candidates emerged victorious on 32 seats in the province.

Jamaat-e-Islami managed to secure two seats in the cantonment board elections. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) failed to win even a single seat across the province.

In Multan Cantonment Board, independent candidates grabbed nine of the 10 seats. However, the remaining one seat was secured by the PML-N candidate



Shehbaz Sharif congratulates party leaders on their success

Meanwhile, PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif congratulated his party’s leaders on their success in the cantonment elections.

According to a statement attributed to the PML-N president on Twitter, he called up the leaders of the party and expressed his appreciation for them. He praised the members, leaders, workers, voters and supporters for their hard work that led to victory, the statement read.

Shehbaz said that by the grace of God, the success the party was achieving is the result of people’s trust and hope in PML-N and its politics.

He congratulated the entire nation and the successful candidates.

He assured the masses that PML-N would do all it takes to meet their expectations and will use an effective strategy and strong conviction to start a new era in politics.

PTI emerges as biggest winner

PTI emerged as the biggest winner in cantonment board elections held across Pakistan on Sunday.

According to the preliminary, unofficial results, PTI obtained 63 seats, closely followed by PML-N which won 59. Independent candidates bagged 52 seats.

Among the Opposition parties, PPP won 17, the Jamaat-e-Islami seven and Awami National Party two. Of the allied parties, MQM won 10, whereas Balochistan Awami Party secured two.