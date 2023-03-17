PockBox Relaunches to Help 1 Million Americans Get the Credit They Need – Press Release

Rosemead, California, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PockBox, the next-generation online loan comparison site, has relaunched with a mission to empower one million U.S. borrowers to access credit. PockBox solves the problem of confusing and overwhelming loan searches by providing a platform that allows users to compare loan offers from multiple lenders within minutes.

The company connects consumers with popular no-interest cash advance apps, short-term installment lenders, and leading personal loan providers that may offer fast, unsecured funding of amounts from $20 to $20,000.

PockBox’s relaunch is designed to foster financial inclusion and promote greater economic stability for all. By working with a broad array of lenders, PockBox can instantly route consumers with any credit score to credit providers who may fit their needs.

Consumer lending expert Mitchel Harad, who has over 20 years of experience in financial services at JP Morgan Chase and fintech giants like Lending Club and SocietyOne, leads the team that acquired PockBox from Israel’s Fetch Ventures Ltd. in 2021. Harad is confident that PockBox is poised to modernize the lending industry in 2023 and beyond.

“We’re thrilled with the progress we’ve made so far, and we’re committed to scaling our impact,” said Harad. “I have seen first-hand how the burden of finding credit options falls on consumers. Our relaunch is all about making it faster and easier for people to get the funds they need.”

The Fast, Free Way To Compare Multiple Lenders

Since its establishment in 2018, PockBox has helped over 150,000 Americans match with lenders. The company’s latest incarnation aims to extend this vital service to even more people, especially those who may find it challenging to secure credit. With the lending industry in a state of flux, the personal loans market is projected to reach $719.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2021 to 2030, according to a report by Allied Market Research. PockBox’s…