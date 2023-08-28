POF college students plan local weather motion demo : Cayman Information Service

Protect Our Future 2021 campaign

(CNS): Several local environmental activist groups are inviting everyone to join them next month in a climate demonstration spearheaded by Protect Our Future. The organisers are also urging young people especially to take part in a global letter-writing campaign to government leaders here and around the world, sharing their concerns about climate change and the need to end fossil fuel dependence.

The letters will be presented to the Cayman Islands Government on 15 September, the day of the protest, which will take place outside the Government Administration Building in George Town at 4pm. The activists said this was an opportunity for students to use their voices and join the global cry for a fair and fossil fuel–free future.

The demonstration on Grand Cayman will take place as thousands of other young people around the world come together to demand that governments listen to the need for clean, safe, renewable energy before it’s…