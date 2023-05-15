POINT Biopharma Makes Strategic Investment in Commercial-Scale Alpha-Emitting Is… – Press Release

INDIANAPOLIS and LANSING, Mich., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT (the “Company” or “POINT”), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, and IONETIX Corporation (“IONETIX”), a leading cyclotron technology and isotope manufacturing company, announced a collaboration to create Ionetix Alpha Corp. (Ionetix-). Ionetix-, a new subsidiary of IONETIX, is focused on near-term, commercial-scale production of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) grade therapeutic isotopes, such as actinium-225 (225Ac).



“Access to GMP grade therapeutic isotopes like 225Ac continues to be a key rate-limiting factor in the clinical development of next generation radioligands,” said Dr. Joe McCann, Chief Executive Officer of POINT. “With this investment, POINT is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to overcoming the barriers that have historically limited radioligand development, positioning us uniquely in this emerging high potential therapeutic modality.”

“Having already produced our first alpha-emitting radionuclide earlier this year in Lansing, we are excited to work with POINT to scale production of 225Ac,” said Kevin Cameron, Chairman of IONETIX. “Our investment in commercial-scale production of 225Ac has the potential to benefit patients around the globe by enabling life-changing access to these new therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.”

IONETIX has transferred its alpha therapy isotope business assets into Ionetix-. POINT will invest $10 million into Ionetix-. Ionetix- will initially produce and distribute 225Ac from its isotope production and manufacturing facility located in Lansing, Michigan. This first-of-its kind facility is highly specialized and dedicated exclusively to the production and distribution of alpha-emitting radionuclides using cyclotrons. The first of two cyclotrons have been installed and commissioned.

