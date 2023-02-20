Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2023: 75… – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics – Q1 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 23.0% on an annual basis to reach US$1,722.8 million in 2023.

The BNPL payment industry in Poland has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Poland remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$1,400.7 million in 2022 to reach US$3,118.9 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Poland. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy