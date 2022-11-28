Police searching for rogue faculty bus driver

School bus on wrong side of the road

(CNS): The driver of a school bus who was caught on camera driving on the wrong side of the road in order to beat the morning traffic in Red Bay last week has not only angered commuters and worried parents but has also caught the attention of the police. (See video below.) A spokesperson for the RCIPS Traffic Unit told CNS that they are taking steps to identify the driver involved and intend to prosecute.

“The type of manoeuvre the video shows is dangerous and illegal, and persons caught doing so risk losing their licence,” the traffic unit said. “Our officers will be attending the school to warn drivers against engaging in this type of driving behaviour, and if the driver is located, they will be prosecuted accordingly.”

The poor driving habits on local roads are well documented and illustrated by the number of crashes reported every day. But there are also concerns that road rage is on the rise. Tensions are mounting…