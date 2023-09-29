Police seize gun utilized in 5 killings in Jamaica : Cayman Information Service

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): The RCIPS has seized a firearm in the Cayman Islands that was used in at least five murders in Jamaica, according to Police Commissioner Derek Byrne. Speaking to the local press on Wednesday, less than a week before he leaves the post, Byrne said one of the many enhancements he has presided over during the last seven years was the development of ballistics, and Cayman is now a regional hub for firearms forensics.

Since he took over the reins of the RCIPS, Byrne has presided over the most significant budgets in its history. But he told CNS that much has been done to make the service more professional, and the government has been very supportive of the security agenda.

He pointed to the development of various new departments, the acquisition of two state-of-the-art helicopters, the creation of the coastguard, dealing with the changing face of crime such as cyber scams and financial crime, the investment in dealing with child and…