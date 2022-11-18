Police targeted on gang of native theft suspects

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne (left) and Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown

(CNS): Detectives working on the long list of armed robbery investigations have honed in on what Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said is around ten local suspects in a loosely affiliated crime gang. The police believe that these men are behind most of the recent stick-ups across Grand Cayman over the last three months. Since August, police have been working on almost two dozen unsolved robberies and muggings but Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said officers were now closing in on the culprits.

At a press briefing about the current crime spike, held in the RCIPS headquarters on Thursday, Lansdown explained that detectives are painstakingly piecing together hours and hours of CCTV footage to track the movements of the suspects to get the evidence needed to arrest and then charge the men responsible for these armed heists at shops, restaurants and gambling dens, as well as on the…