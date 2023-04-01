Poloc CC to dissolve after 145 years following unsuccessful discussions with new Shawholm tenant

Poloc have played at Shawholm for the past 143 years

Glasgow’s 145-year-old Poloc Cricket Club will officially dissolve after talks about sharing their previous home at Shawholm with the ground’s new tenants were unsuccessful.

The W Academy, which coaches children in Glasgow’s southside, plans to run camps all year round, which leaves no place for cricket to continue.

A previous meeting of Poloc’s members had determined that the club would no longer operate if they lost access to Shawholm. The club’s 143-year tenancy will now officially end on 30 April.

Shawholm hosted Scotland’s first televised cricket match in 1955, is home to a distinctive six-hole golf course recognised by the R&A and has hosted international cricketers throughout its history.

But landlord Pollok and Corrour Ltd terminated Poloc’s lease last month.

“Facilities such as Shawholm are unique and precious to our game, both as places of development for young players and as hubs of the local community,” a statement from…