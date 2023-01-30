Polysense launches the iEdge 4.0 OS based configurable and modular next generati… – Press Release

The iEdge 4.0 based configurable and modular next generation smart IoT terminal provides the capability and the empowering of BYOD with Polysense Technologies, which supports the services of white-label, rebrand, OEM/ODM for the global IoT market.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Santa Clara, Calif., Jan.28th, 2023—Polysense Technologies Inc., (Polysense) an innovation leader in LPWA IoT solutions for wireless sensing, today announce the commercial availability of its next generation iEdge 4.0 OS based smart IoT terminal, which supports the capabilities of BYOD(Build-Your-Own-Device) with services of white-label, rebrand, OEM/ODM for the global IoT market, and enable the Telecommunications Services Providers, SP equipment vendors, Systems Integrators, IoT platform services providers and end users greatly reduce the scenarios-based IoT applications complexity and integrations total cost with the new open-architecture based products lines.

iEdge 4.0 is Polysense next generation smart IoT terminal OS which adopts micro kernel architecture, supports MPI (Multiple Purpose Interfaces) with virtualized soft interface technology and various CPU/MCU via microkernel virtualization technology, provides local and remote management capabilities and enhances the flexibility with dynamic driver download via configuration tool. The key features are as follows: