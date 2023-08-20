Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Extended Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline of October … – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP (“Pomerantz”) gives notice of the revised lead plaintiff motion deadline of October 16, 2023 in the securities lawsuit pending against Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (“HUB” or the “Company”) HUBC HUBCZ, HUBCW))) f/k/a Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (“Legacy HUB”), and certain officers and directors. The caption for the action is: Green v. Hub Cyber Security Ltd. et al., Case No. 1:23-cv-06668 (“Green“), pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (“S.D.N.Y.”) before the Honorable Arun Subramanian, U.S.D.J.



The complaint in Green, filed on July 31, 2023, is on behalf of a class (the “Class”) consisting of all: (a) Legacy HUB stockholders who acquired the Company’s common stock through Legacy HUB’s merger (the “Merger”) with Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (“Mount Rainier”); (b) Mount Rainier investors who acquired the Company’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus (collectively, the “Offering Documents”) issued in connection with the Merger; and/or (c) persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Mount Rainier or U.S.-listed HUB securities between March 23, 2022 and June 13, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”).

The initial deadline to move for lead plaintiff was September 5, 2023, pursuant to the notice of a related, earlier-filed action, captioned Efrat Investments LLC v. Hub Cyber Security Ltd., Case No. 1:23-cv-05764 (“Efrat“), which is also pending in S.D.N.Y. before the Honorable Arun Subramanian, U.S.D.J. Because Green covers a broader class and class period than Efrat, on August 9, 2023, Judge Subramanian ordered publication of a new notice to investors, consistent with Section 78u-4(a)(3)(A) of the Private Securities…