Poor jail safety deprives inmates of rights

Justin Ramoon (far left) and Osbourne Douglas escorted by prison officers as the court visits the scene of Jason Powery’s murder in 2016

(CNS): A lawyer representing Justin Ramoon told the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) on Friday that his Caymanian client, who was moved to the UK to serve a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years for the murder of Jason Powery, hadn’t seen his son for five years because of the inadequacies at HMP Northward. Hugh Southey KC told the high court that the authorities in Cayman have known for years that the prison is not fit to hold category A inmates but have done nothing to address the issue and have instead shipped them off to Britain.

In the final case of the historic sitting here in the Cayman Islands of the JCPC, the last court of appeal for British Overseas Territories, Southey, instructed by local attorneys Samson Law, set out the grounds of appeal for his client based on questions about whether or not due…