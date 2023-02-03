Pope Francis arrives in Juba, South Sudan in historic journey



Juba, South Sudan

CNN

Pope Francis arrived in Juba, South Sudan on Friday fulfilling a long-time wish to visit the war-ravaged country, currently in the midst of a major humanitarian emergency.

In a first, the Pope is undertaking the trip together with the head of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Justin Welby, and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields, representing the three Christian churches that make up the majority of the population in South Sudan.

“South Sudan, wrecked by years of war, longs for an end to the constant violence that forces many people to be displaced and live in conditions of great hardship,” the Pope said before leaving Rome for Africa on Tuesday.

South Sudan is experiencing the third largest refugee crisis in the world, according to the UN Refugee Agency. Some four million refugees have…