Pope Francis Quick Info | CNN

CNN
—
Here is a look at the life of Pope Francis, the current pope and first non-European pontiff of the modern era.
Birth date: December 17, 1936
Birth place: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Birth name: Jorge Mario Bergoglio
Father: Mario Bergoglio
Mother: Regina (Sivori) Bergoglio
Religion: Roman Catholic
The first Jesuit pope.
The first Latin American pope and the first from the Americas.
The first non-European pope in more than 1,000 years.
Reportedly received the second most votes in the 2005 papal election.
As archbishop of Buenos Aires, Bergoglio took the bus to work and cooked his own meals.
Part of one lung was removed when he was a young man, but he is in good health, according to the Vatican spokesman Rev. Federico Lombardi.
…