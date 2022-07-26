Pope Francis went to Canada to apologize. For some indigenous faculty survivors, he triggered extra ache





Her grandmother sewed it for her when she was four years old, she says, before she was sent to Fort Alexander residential school in the 1960s. But a nun took the coat from her, she remembers.

McIntosh was sexually assaulted by a priest at that school for years, she says. “He violated me in ways that no child should ever go through. And I would break down and I would cry. Thinking about it, what he’d done. And I wonder why. What did I do to you?”

She has identified the priest as the now-retired 92-year-old Arthur Masse, who spent more than a decade at residential schools in Manitoba. Masse was charged in June with indecent assault and has not yet entered a plea.

McIntosh’s mother never forgave herself for what her daughter went through. “I told her it’s not your fault, what choice did you have,” she says. But McIntosh feels no such forgiveness towards the Catholic Church, despite efforts to atone at the highest levels. Pope Francis himself arrived in Canada this week with a singular…