Popilush Brings Comfort and Style Together with the Launch of Women’s Denim Shap… – Press Release

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Popilush, the innovative and multifunctional shapewear brand, has recently launched new denim series into their latest collections, bringing the trend of denim into the shapewear category. The Built-In Shapewear Denim Bustier Mini Dress and the Denim Tummy Control Bodysuit are two hero products that are designed to provide the perfect combination of style and comfort for women worldwide.

Popilush’s new products are a reflection of the brand’s commitment to empowering women of every size with more freedom in shape, comfort, and fashion. By combining the latest fashion trends with maximum comfort and flexibility, Popilush is providing women with a unique yet stylish solutions for their shapewear needs.

“We are excited to launch our new denim series, which is the perfect combination of style and comfort,” said Popilush’s Co-Founder, Eve DeMartine. “At Popilush, our core values are based on body positivity and comfortable confidence. We deserve to be comfortable in the clothes we wear. Life is too short to feel restricted and closed off – we need the freedom to run, laugh, bend over, sit, and dance comfortably. This is why we have designed our products the way we have – to give our customers the freedom and confidence to be themselves every single day.”

The Popilush Built-In Shapewear Denim Bustier Mini Dress is designed to give women the look of a denim dress, while also providing the benefits of shapewear. It features a high-waisted design that provides coverage and support to the stomach, hips, and lower back, creating a flattering silhouette. The dress also has adjustable straps and removable cups, allowing for customization and versatility depending on personal preference and outfit choice.

The other product in the series, the Denim Tummy Control Bodysuit, is made of a denim-like fabric that mimics the appearance of jeans, providing a stylish and versatile option for everyday wear. The bodysuit features a…