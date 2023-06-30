Portable Medical Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 148.7 Billion by 2030, Repor… – Press Release

Burlingame, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global portable medical devices market was valued at US$ 68.28 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 148.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2023 and 2030. Portable medical devices refers to a long range of diagnostic devices, which can be utilized outside the settings of healthcare. These tools comprise medical devices from thermometers and stethoscopes to at-home pregnancy tests and point-of-care ultrasound machines. Along with this, increasing number of patients are shifting to mobile constant glucose monitors as well as image-guided therapy systems. With the features such as remote monitoring and treatment of patients, the efficiency of outpatient ambulatory care services has increased with time, and is offering.



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Portable Medical Devices Market:

Increasing demand for portable diagnostic imaging devices is trending in the market. This trend is expected to support growth of the global portable medical devices market over the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging equipment include various types of medical devices such as X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and others. Diagnostic devices have applications in orthopedic, oncology, gynecology, and gastro fields. Due to increasing burden of chronic diseases, demand for diagnostic imaging devices is increasing, which is further driving growth of the market.

Global Portable Medical Devices Market – Drivers

Rise in old age population and prevalence of chronic disease to boost the market growth

There is an increase in geriatric population all over the world. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society 2022 report, nearly 1.9 million people in the U.S. were likely to get cancer and over 500,000 people suffered from critical illness which led to increased mortality from cancer in the region. Due to…