Portable mini fridge market size to grow by USD 1,417.8 million from 2022 to 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global portable mini fridge market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,417.8 million between 2022 to 2027. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45%. The growing demand for portable and compact refrigeration solutions is notably driving the portable mini fridge market growth. This demand growth for compact devices can be attributed to the increasing emergence of single-person households and shrinking living spaces. Mini refrigerators are ideal for use in tight spaces, during outdoor activities, and while traveling due to their compact size. Besides, they are energy efficient and affordable. These factors make portal mini-fridges ideal for those living in small apartments or dorms, seeking to reduce electricity bills, or looking for a portable cooling solution to keep their food and drinks cold on the go. Hence, the increasing demand for compact and portable refrigeration is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Portable mini fridge market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the lifecycle of the global portable mini fridge market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage, focusing on the adoption rates of major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany.

Portable mini fridge market – Vendor analysis

